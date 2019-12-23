Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says She’s Considering Running for Arkansas Governor, Her Dad’s Old Job

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she is “very seriously” considering running for governor of Arkansas.

Sanders, 37, was speaking to a group of conservative students in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday when she was asked if she would ever consider running for governor of Arkansas.

“I’m very seriously looking at it right now,” she said, according to CNN. “I love Arkansas, I love my home state, I am so happy to be back home and we’ll see what happens. But certainly looking at that.”

Sanders’ father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas’ 44th governor from 1996 to 2007.

However, Sanders said her goal is to first help her former boss, President Donald Trump, who spoke during the summit, get reelected for a second term, CNN reported.

The former press secretary left the White House in June after serving as President Trump’s spokesperson. Throughout her 22-month tenure as the administration’s press secretary, she was heavily criticized for misleading the public on multiple occasions and oftentimes not holding press briefings at all for days on end.

Sanders’ potential bid for Arkansas governor hasn’t been much of a secret. When President Trump announced Sanders was stepping down from her position as press secretary, he publicly stated his desire to see her run for the position in a parting tweet.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic,” Trump tweeted in June.

Sanders has been a polarizing figure. The former press secretary made headlines when she was asked to leave a Lexington, Virginia, restaurant in 2018 because of her association with the Trump administration, which the owner said had pushed “inhumane and unethical” policies that Sanders defended.



After leaving the White House earlier this year, Sanders in September joined Fox News as a contributor to provide “political insights and analysis” on Fox & Friends.

The job for Arkansas governor will open up in 2023. Previously, Sanders told The New York Times she feels like she’s “been called” to run for office.

“There are two types of people who run for office,” she said. “People that are called and people that just want to be a senator or governor. I feel like I’ve been called.”