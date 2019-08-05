Saoirse Kennedy Hill saw the sun rise on the last morning of her life.

The day was still young, though it may not have felt that way to her: A 22-year-old set to start her senior year at Boston College, she had spent the previous hours out and around the family’s Massachusetts compound.

Granddaughter of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the only child of Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Hill, Saoirse went to dinner on Wednesday night with grandmother Ethel Kennedy, the 91-year-old family matriarch, after finishing an essay for school. Afterward, they watched the second night of the latest round of Democratic presidential debates.

Then Saoirse went out on the town, including to the local bar and restaurant Embargo where she sang karaoke. She was back at the family’s storied estate in Hyannis Port later Thursday morning, but she wanted to stay awake to see the dawn — to go swimming in the nearby Atlantic Ocean as the sun rose over the horizon, touching the water.

She swam alone and then was in bed around 6:30 in the morning, and no one went to disturb her as noon came and went because they knew how late she’d been out the night before.

“When they finally went up,” a family friend tells PEOPLE, “she was dead.”

• For more on Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s young life and unexpected death, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

Reportedly responding to a call of a possible overdose, authorities found Saoirse unresponsive at the home on Thursday afternoon and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead following what multiple news outlets described as a suspected overdose.

Her official cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

On Monday, uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr. detailed some of Saoirse’s final hours during a eulogy at her funeral service, after which she was buried in a private service.

Details of the service and eulogy were described to PEOPLE by a friend of the family who was in attendance.

“There were a lot of tears,” the family friend says.

RELATED: Inside the Short Life and Sudden Death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, RFK’s Granddaughter

Image zoom Saoirse Kennedy Hill Saoirse Kennedy

Image zoom Saoirse Kennedy Hill's funeral Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock

Saoirse’s mother, Courtney, did not speak; her father, Paul, said his daughter “was the love of my life, I loved her to death” before he broke down in tears, according to the family friend.

“She was a rebel,” Paul said of Saoirse, “and I loved her to death.”

Tim Shriver, Courtney’s cousin, also gave a eulogy and described Saoirse as like a daughter to him.

“At the end, he said, ‘If you ever doubt whether God loves the Kennedy family, never doubt it again — because he gave us Saoirse,’ ” the family friend in attendance recalls.

Since her death, many who knew Saoirse have spoken of her brightness and warmth and also her drive — what in other Kennedys has pushed them to be politicians and public servants. Saoirse, too, was politically and socially minded, with an activist streak. She saw the world and what could change in it; and she could be as discerning about herself. She had spoken candidly about her mental health.

“My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life,” she wrote in a 2016 piece for the student newspaper at her private school, the elite Deerfield Academy. “Although I was mostly a happy child, I suffered bouts of deep sadness that felt like a heavy boulder on my chest.”

RELATED: Saoirse Kennedy Hill Opened Up About Her Battle with Depression 3 Years Before Her Death

Like her daughter, Courtney had also grappled with depression, saying in a May radio interview, “I’ve gone in and out of my whole life. So all of you out there who suffer from depression, you’re not alone. And you can get through it, as difficult as it is.”

Saoirse spoke out in 2016 after returning to Deerfield to encourage others in helping her dismantle the stigma around mental health.

“People talk about cancer freely; why is it so difficult to discuss the effects of depression, [bipolar], anxiety, or schizophrenic disorders?” she wrote. “Just because the illness may not be outwardly visible doesn’t mean the person suffering from it isn’t struggling.”

“Let’s come together to make our community more inclusive and comfortable,” she wrote.

“Our entire community benefited from her courage in writing and speaking on these deeply personal and important issues,” Deerfield Assistant Head of School David Thiel said last week.

RELATED: RFK Jr. Shares Family Photos of Niece Saoirse Kennedy Hill

At Monday’s funeral service, Tim Shriver described how the family celebrated Saoirse’s last birthday, in May, according to the friend in attendance. Saoirse — who even though she was an only child was remembered as having “many parents and many sisters and brothers” — had asked to have her birthday dinner outside, under the summer sky.

The group was going around, asking one another “silly questions,” about their hopes, about their future plans, and she was the first to answer when someone asked, “What do you want to do in the immediate future?'”

“She said, ‘I want to learn to love myself,’ ” according to the source at her funeral. “And [Shriver] said [in his eulogy], ‘Everyone was just silent, because no one knew how to answer it, no one knew what to say to her. And she said, ‘That’s what I want to learn this year: I want to learn how to love myself.’ “

• With reporting by JENNIFER LYNCH