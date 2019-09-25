From left: Cuomo, then New York’s attorney general-elect, and Lee attended the Third Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani’s 42nd Street in November 2006 in New York City.

The two had first met a year earlier, at a summer party in the Hamptons.

“I remember her being — I don’t want to say infatuated, because it sounds too schoolgirlish — but she was taken with him,” Lee’s friend Colleen Schmidt told the Times in 2010.

In the spirit of other first ladies — a title she may have only held unofficially, as New York’s “first girlfriend” — Lee had her own causes. She is a founding member of the L.A. chapter of UNICEF and has supported efforts to end childhood hunger, among other issues.