“If your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it from you," Jackson says in the new national ad

Samuel L. Jackson Urges You to 'Vote Dammit! Vote!' in New Biden Ad on Voter Suppression

Samuel L. Jackson wants you to "vote, dammit!"

In a new ad supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the actor gives a brief history lesson on voter suppression in the U.S. and urges voters to hit the polls as soon as they can to cast their ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

"New day, same old dirty tricks," Jackson says, before the ad runs through headlines about voting issues, including President Donald Trump's recent efforts against mail ballots ahead of the 2020 election on Nov. 3.

“If your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it from you," says Jackson, 71.

The Biden campaign says the new ad will begin airing across the country on Friday, appearing on television, radio and digital platforms. Jackson has lent his time to political causes before, including joining a get-out-the-vote initiative earlier this year and previously backing President Barack Obama.

Biden's new campaign ad uses archival footage and photographs highlighting issues of voter suppression throughout U.S. history, as Jackson narrates between clips ranging from Dr. Martin Luther King to Obama talking about the issue.

The most recent clip of the former president comes from his eulogy at the Rep. John Lewis' funeral in July, when Obama spoke at length about Lewis' lifelong journey fighting inequality and how issues of racial inequality that Lewis stood up against—including voter suppression — are still prevalent today.

Image zoom An election observer cleans voting booths during a Democratic presidential primary election at the Kenosha Bible Church gym in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on April 7. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty

"There are those in power who are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting," Obama says in the clip, which the Biden ad argues almost entirely means Republicans like Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Cases of suspected voter suppression have been reported throughout 2020 — ranging from questions surrounding what caused long waits at polling places in predominantly Black neighborhoods in some state primaries to political ads that target minority voters with false claims using manipulated content.

In spite of those efforts, Jackson — and other Biden allies — are pushing for voters to "make a plan" and vote.