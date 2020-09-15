Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You to Swear in 15 Languages If You Promise to Vote
Jackson's pledge is part of the Good to Vote campaign, a nonpartisan initiative
Samuel L. Jackson, a true master at the art of using curse words, has pledged to teach fans how to swear in 15 different languages — all they have to do is prove they intend to head to the polls this election season.
Jackson's pledge is part of the Good to Vote campaign, a nonpartisan initiative with HeadCount that sees public figures and celebrities challenging fans to vote in the November election.
The entertainers who participate offer their fans access to something unique (like a never-before-seen piece of content) when their followers hit a specific number of registrations.
Other celebrities who have participated include Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein (who reconnected for a Booksmart reunion on Instagram Live); Debra Messing, who pledged to reunite with her Mysteries of Laura costar Josh Lucas if 100 fans proved they would be voting; and JoAnna Garcia Swisher — who shaved husband Nick Swisher's head.
In a tweet Tuesday, Jackson said that if 2,500 fans prove that they'll be voting this year — by either registering, checking their registration or making a voting plan — he'll teach them how to swear (nearly) to their heart's content.
?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
RELATED: Jonah Hill Reacts to Surpassing Samuel L. Jackson for Dropping Most Swear Words in Films: 'Humbled'
Jackson, who is not afraid to use colorful language to make his point, has a history of getting out the vote in a similar fashion. In 2012, the actor filmed a video encouraging voters to "Wake the f--- up," and get to the polls to support Barack Obama.
Jackson previously urged people to participate in a hotly-contested Georgia congressional race in 2017, recording a radio campaign ad referencing his Avengers character, Nick Fury.
"Remember what happened the last time people stayed home — we got stuck with Trump," Jackson said in that ad. "We have to channel the great vengeance and fury we have for this administration into votes at the ballot box."