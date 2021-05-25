Samoa's First Female Prime Minister Sworn in Outside Locked Parliament amid Political Crisis

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was reportedly locked out by opponents who refuse to accept her victory

Samoa's first female prime minister took office on Monday morning in an unconventional ceremony outside a locked Parliament, underlining the pacific island's ongoing constitutional crisis.

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, 64, had to be sworn in with her FAST Party inside a makeshift tent because the doors of Parliament were locked to keep lawmakers from entering, according to CNN and NPR.

While Fiame emerged from the country's April 9 election with a narrow margin of support, outgoing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi of the HRP Party has refused to accept the results and step down from his position, which he has held for 22 years.

When Fiame and her supporters arrived at Parliament to form their new government, they found that the doors were locked after current head of state, Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aleto'a Sualauvi II, reportedly canceled the session without reason.

Fiame's win is backed by the country's courts even as Tuilaepa, 76, claimed her swearing in on Monday amounted to "treason" and he was still in charge, according to the Associated Press.

"There is only one government in Samoa, even if we are just the custodian government. We remain in this role and operate business as usual," he said.

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa Fiame Naomi Mata'afa | Credit: MALIETAU MALIETOA/AFP via Getty

Meanwhile, Fiame and her FAST Party took oaths and appointed minsters at their tent ceremony, per reports.

"There will be a time when we will meet again, inside that House. Let us leave it to the law," she said.

According to NPR, the April election between Fiame's FAST Party and Tuilaepa's HRP Party initially ended in a 25-25 tie that was broken by the election's one independent candidate, who chose Fiame, giving her a governing majority.

However, the electoral commissioner created a new seat for an HRP candidate, claiming that it was to fulfill a gender quota. That decision resulted in another tie between Fiame's coalition and Tuilaepa, this time 26-26.

While the tie-breaking election was set for last week, the FAST Party appealed and the country's Supreme Court overturned the commission's decision, confirming Fiame's victory.

The court also invalidated the decision to cancel Parliament, according to CNN.

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa Fiame Naomi Mata'afa | Credit: Faatuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Ta/AFP via Getty

According to reports, Fiame is an advocate for women's equality and was outspoken in her criticisms of Tuilaepa on the campaign trail. Once she takes on her role as prime minister, she plans to stop a $100 million port development backed by Beijing due to Samoa's debt to China.