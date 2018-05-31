Samantha Bee Apologizes for Calling Ivanka Trump a 'C--t' as White House Slams 'Disgusting' Comment

Samantha Bee has apologized for calling first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless c–t” in the late-night host’s Wednesday night monologue.

In a statement through TBS, which airs her show Full Frontal, Bee said: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Bee’s apology comes after some backlash, including from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and NBC’s Megyn Kelly.

Sanders told The Wrap in a statement: “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.”

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders added.

Earlier on Thursday, Kelly likened Bee’s comment to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, tweeting: “This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate.”

Barr faced swift blowback for her tweets and ABC responded within hours by canceling her hit revival, Roseanne. She later apologized for her comments.