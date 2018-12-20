All in the Family! Sam Rockwell Is Related to George W. Bush — Who He Portrays in Vice

Ancestry has uncovered why Sam Rockwell‘s portrayal of George W. Bush in the upcoming Dick Cheney biopic Vice is so uncanny — because they’re related!

According to a new report from the genealogy website, the 50-year-old actor and 72-year-old politician’s bloodlines connect back in the 17th century with a man named Jacob Decker, who lived from 1671 to 1761. They’re technically eighth cousins once removed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Ancestry, Decker and his wife Anna Kortregt were Dutch settlers who lived in Ulster, New York. They were married in 1695 and had 11 children. That makes Decker the seventh great-grandfather of Rockwell and the eighth great-grandfather of Bush.

RELATED: Christian Bale Says He Had ‘Fun Gaining the Weight’ for His Transformation in Vice

Presley Ann/Getty; Getty

This isn’t the first time a little lineage research has uncovered a connection between an actor and the politician he has a knack for recreating. The PBS show Finding Your Roots previously discovered that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Seinfeld creator Larry David were distant cousins. David has flawlessly portrayed Sanders on Saturday Night Live on several occasions.

RELATED: Vice: Compare Christian Bale, Amy Adams and More to Real-Life People in Dick Cheney Movie

Rockwell has already earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Vice, which tells the “epic story” behind how a Washington insider, Dick Cheney, played by Christian Bale, became vice president to Bush and impacted history.

The film also stars Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife Lynne and Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Bush’s secretary of defense.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Rockwell opened up about playing the former president. Explained Rockwell, “I just kind of did what Christian [Bale] did, I obsessed and listened to him and watched him on talk shows.”

He continued, “Lots of interviews, just like listening to him over and over again for months. … I hope that the acting is going to penetrate through the impression.”