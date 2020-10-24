Sacha Baron Cohen Dubs Donald Trump a 'Racist Buffoon' After President Calls Actor a 'Creep'

President Donald Trump criticized Sacha Baron Cohen when asked to weigh in on the Borat sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen has responded to criticism aimed at him from President Donald Trump following the release of the new Borat sequel, which features the president's former attorney Rudy Giuliani.

On Friday, Trump told reporters that he thought Cohen was a "phony guy" and "a creep" when asked if he has watched the new Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

"I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny," Trump told reporters, according to journalist Steve Herman. "To me, he’s a creep."

On Saturday, Cohen replied to Trump's comments by thanking the president for the film's free marketing and insinuated that Trump would be voted out of office this upcoming election.

"Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you," The Trial of the Chicago 7 star said. "I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!"

Cohen's Borat 2 has been embroiled in some controversy for showing Giuliani in a compromising position.

In the scene, actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat's daughter in the movie, poses as a journalist interviewing Giuliani. After their interview, Bakalova invites the former New York mayor into a hotel bedroom for a drink and tries to take off Giuliani's microphone. Then, Giuliani, 76, leans back onto a bed and appears to put his hand down the front of his pants, according to photos circulating online. It is unclear if Giuliani is adjusting his shirt.

Cohen runs into the scene as a costumed Borat, saying, "She’s 15. She’s too old for you," according to Deadline. (Actress Bakalova is 24 years old.)

Giuliani said in a statement on Twitter that he did nothing inappropriate and called the scene a "complete fabrication."

"I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," Giuliani wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."