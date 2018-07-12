Sacha Baron Cohen (in Character!) Responds to Sarah Palin's Claims She Was 'Duped' for His Show

Sacha Baron Cohen‘s on-screen alter ego is responding to Sarah Palin‘s claims she was “duped” into an interview for his new show, Who Is America?.

Cohen debuted his new character, named Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., through a mock Twitter account, releasing a lengthy statement to the former Alaska governor on Thursday.

Demanding an apology from Palin, Ruddick Jr.’s remarks come four days after Cohen released the trailer for his upcoming Showtime series, in which he goes undercover to prank various celebrities and politicians.

“Vice-President Palin, I am Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick … and it was I that interviewed you. I did NOT say I was a War Vet,” the statement began.

RELATED: Sarah Palin Isn’t the Only One: Dick Cheney, Bernie Sanders Also Got Duped by Sacha Baron Cohen

Sarah Palin; Sacha Baron Cohen Larry Busacca/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

“I was in the service — not military, but United Parcel, and I only fought for my country once — when I shot a Mexican who came onto my property. (Coincidentally, just like our Great President, I was sadly prevented from joining the regular army on account of bone spurs bein discovered in my testies),” the letter continued.

“I have always admired you for TELLING THE TRUTH about Obama’s birth certificate and the location of Russia. But ma’am, I do believe you have been hit by a bulls–t grenade and are now bleedin’ FAKE NEWS,” the statement said.

“You used to hunt the most dangerous animals in the country, like wolves and people on welfare. So why hunt a fine citizen journalist like myself? I DEMAND AN APOLOGY,” the letter concluded.

RELATED: Sarah Palin Tells Sacha Baron Cohen After ‘Dupe’: ‘My Daughter Thinks You’re a Piece of S–t’

In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, Palin revealed she was unwittingly interviewed by Cohen, who she alleged disguised himself as a disabled U.S. veteran for the sit-down.

“Yup — we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime,” the former Republican vice-presidential candidate wrote.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Palin walked out of the prank interview after the disguised Cohen asked her a “horrible” question about Chelsea Clinton.

The interview, which taped in November 2017, was booked through a speaker’s bureau that was working with the former Republican vice-presidential candidate at the time. “The request was very sophisticated and looked legit,” the source said.

“All of it was obnoxious, but I think the last straw was when the interviewer asked about what he claimed was a government-funded sex-change operation for Chelsea Clinton,” the source shared. “Cohen was trying to get Governor Palin to say something homophobic and hateful. She takes it personally when anyone goes after the children and families of politicians. She just thought, ‘What a horrible thing.’ She was particularly incensed about that.”

Palin said that she and her daughter were asked to travel across the country for the interview, claiming Cohen had “heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.”

Who Is America? premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.