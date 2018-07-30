See Sacha Baron Cohen Use a ‘Pedophile Detector’ on Roy Moore

On Sunday night’s episode of Who Is America? Sacha Baron Cohen took aim at former Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore — with a “pedophile detecting machine.”

In the clip, Cohen, posing as his Israeli colonel character, Erran Morad, claims Israel has created a new piece of technology that can identify sex offenders and pedophiles.

“Sex offenders and particularly pedophiles secrete an enzyme for DDHT, which is actually detectable,” Cohen explains to Moore. “It is three times the level as non perverts, so the phrase ‘sweating like a rapist’ is actually based on science.

“So in Israel they’ve developed a machine that is used in schools and playgrounds to detect anyone coming in and if they detect the pedophile, the wand alerts the law enforcement,” he adds.

Roy Moore (left) and Sacha Baron Cohen

He then waves the wand over Moore, and it emits a loud beeping sound.

“It’s malfunctioning,” Cohen says. But when he tries the device on himself and another person, it remains silent.

Moore tells Cohen, “I have been married 33 years. I have never had an accusation of such things.

“Certainly I’m not a pedophile, okay?” Moore adds, before cutting off the interview.

Several women came forward amid Moore’s Senate campaign last year to accuse him of sexual misconduct against teenage girls. One of the women, Leigh Corfman, alleged that Moore sexually abused her when she was 14 and he was 32. Moore has denied the allegations.

Two weeks before the interview finally aired, Moore acknowledged in a statement that he had unwittingly given Cohen an interview, calling it an “illicit scheme” to “embarrass, humiliate and mock … religious conservatives.”

Moore continued, “I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen. If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another.”