Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Posts Video 'to Defend' Rudy Giuliani After Borat 2 Leaked Scene

Sacha Baron Cohen is speaking out — in character as Borat — after widespread attention on a controversial scene from Borat Subsequent Movie Film featuring Rudy Giuliani.

On Thursday, Borat's Twitter account shared a video along with the caption "OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV."

"I here to defend America's mayor Rudolph Giuliani," Borat, played by Cohen, 49, jokingly says in the brief footage. "What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you: anyone else try this, and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his supenis."

The "official statement" comes one day after Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal attorney, said that he did nothing inappropriate and called the scene he is in a "complete fabrication."

In the scene, actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat's daughter in the movie, poses as a journalist interviewing Giuliani. After their interview, Bakalova, 24, invites the former New York mayor into a hotel bedroom for a drink, and then tries to take off Giuliani's microphone.

Giuliani, 76, reportedly then leans back onto a bed and appears to put his hand down the front of his pants, according to photos circulating online. It is unclear if he's adjusting his shirt.

Cohen then runs into the scene as a costumed Borat, saying, "She’s 15. She’s too old for you," according to Deadline.

"The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," Giuliani wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Borat 2, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has already been lauded by many critics and celebrities, including Amy Schumer, who called the satire the "funniest movie you may ever see."