Born Joan Ruth Bader to Celia and Nathan Bader in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1933, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was instilled with a lifelong passion for learning by her homemaker mother, who died on the eve of the future Supreme Court justice's high school graduation, having set aside $8,000 for her to attend college. (Ginsburg didn't need it; she had earned enough scholarships to pay her way.)

She's pictured here in her senior year at Cornell in 1953, after announcing her engagement to Martin Ginsburg.