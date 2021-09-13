Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Tombstone Revealed One Year After Her Death

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's headstone has been unveiled ahead of the one-year anniversary of her death.

The late Supreme Court Justice's tombstone was revealed over the weekend at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where Ginsburg is buried with her husband Martin. The gravestone features her title, Associate Justice for the SCOTUS, and the Supreme Court seal.

Ginsburg died Sept. 18, 2020 at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic cancer. An unwavering champion for women's rights and social justice, she was the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court and served for 27 years, from 1993 until her death.

In the tradition of her Jewish faith, the tombstone was unveiled around the justice's first Yahrzeit, the anniversary of a death, allowing the ritual period of mourning, according to the Jewish Cemetery Association.

RBG’s headstone at Arlington National Cemetery Credit: Splashnews.com

Prior to her burial, Ginsburg became the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in repose inside the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol building.

"Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 81, said at the time. "Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal."

ruth bader ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Earlier this year, Ginsburg was also honored in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York with a statue in front of City Point, a residential and commercial complex in the downtown area.

The statue was unveiled by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in March, ahead of Ginsburg's 88th birthday and just in time for Women's History Month.

"A proud daughter of Brooklyn, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to breaking down barriers and making our country a more equitable place," Adams wrote on Twitter at the time alongside several photos of the unveiling. "Her powerful example has inspired New Yorkers of all generations, and this new statue will ensure her legacy lives on for generations."