Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at age 87, was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Be Honored with a Statue in Her Brooklyn Hometown, Says Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that a statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic cancer, will be constructed in Brooklyn to honor the justice's "life and legacy."

In a statement shared on Twitter, Cuomo, 62, said the statue of Ginsburg will be placed in her birthplace, as "a physical reminder of Justice Ginsburg's monumental contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for all."

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference. As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured that America lived up to her founding ideals — she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor," Cuomo said.

"She preserved despite several bouts of cancer and was present every single day to participate in the strengthening and safeguarding of our democracy," the governor continued. "Her 27 years on the court reshaped our understanding of the basic tenants of equality and justice. While the family of New York mourns Justice Ginsburg's death, we remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in Brooklyn."

Cuomo added, "Her legacy will love on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come."

Cuomo will appoint a commission to select an artist and oversee the location selection process of the statue's creation, the statement said.

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and lived there until she left to attend Cornell University as an undergraduate. She eventually returned to New York to attend Columbia Law School, finishing her final year tied for first in her class.

Following news of Ginsburg's death on Friday, politicians from both sides of the aisle mourned the beloved justice's death.

Former President Bill Clinton, who appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, said in a statement: "We have lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril."

President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota when news of Ginsburg's death broke. He told reporters she was "an amazing woman" who lived "an amazing life.”

Ginsburg, who served on the court for more than 27 years, was an icon of the court’s liberal wing for her unwavering fight for women’s rights and social justice.