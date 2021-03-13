Ruth Bader Ginsburg Statue Unveiled in Brooklyn Days Before Late Supreme Court Justice's 88th Birthday

"A proud daughter of Brooklyn, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to breaking down barriers and making our country a more equitable place," Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said

A statue of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been unveiled in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams debuted the statue on Friday, just three days before Ginsburg's 88th birthday. Adams also announced that March 15, her birthday, will be "Justice Ginsburg Day" in Brooklyn.

"A proud daughter of Brooklyn, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to breaking down barriers and making our country a more equitable place," Adams wrote on Twitter alongside several photos of the unveiling. "Her powerful example has inspired New Yorkers of all generations, and this new statue will ensure her legacy lives on for generations."

Ginsberg, who died on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic cancer, was born and raised in Brooklyn in 1933. Her statue, debuted just in time for Women's History Month, will be placed in front of City Point, a residential and commercial complex in the downtown area.

The artists, Gillie and Marc, previously said in a statement that the bronze figure reflects the legendary justice's "wish to be depicted in a dignified manner."

"We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg's likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality. The final statue, which she endorsed, reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner," they said in the October statement.

"With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights," the statement continued.

New York State Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte, who was also present at the statue unveiling, thanked the artists for their work in her own Twitter post Friday.