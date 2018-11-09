Ruth Bader Ginsburg Returns to Work as Trump Rankles Over Her Past Criticism of Him

You can’t keep Ruth Bader Ginsburg down!

Although the Supreme Court justice, 85, was hospitalized on Thursday morning after fracturing three ribs, she’s already getting back to business.

Following Ginsburg’s hospitalization, her nephew Daniel Stiepleman, who wrote On the Basis of Sex — a film centered around Ginsburg’s fight for gender equality as a young lawyer — told Reuters that his aunt was “doing great.”

“The last I heard she was up and working, of course, because what else would she be doing, and cracking jokes,” he told the news agency at the premiere of the film on Thursday. “I can’t promise they were good jokes but they were jokes.”

Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen L. Arberg told PEOPLE on Friday that Ginsburg had been released from the hospital.

“She is doing well and plans to word from home today,” the spokesperson added.

Although President Donald Trump wished Ginsburg a speedy recovery on Friday, the politician slid in a criticism as well.

“I wish her well,” Trump said, according to a White House pool report. “She said something very inappropriate during the campaign, but she apologized for it.”

Continuing, he added, “I wouldn’t say she’s exactly on my side, but I wish her well, I hope she gets better and I hope she serves on the Supreme Court for many, many years.”

The president appeared to be referring to comments Ginsburg made in July 2016, when she called Trump a “faker” months before the election.

“He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego,” she told CNN in an interview.

Around the same time, she also told the New York Times that she didn’t “even want to contemplate” what a Trump presidency would mean for the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court justice, who has been on the bench since 1993, eventually apologized for her pointed remarks.

“On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised and I regret making them,” Ginsburg said in a statement. “Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office. In the future I will be more circumspect.”

The Supreme Court released a statement about Ginsburg’s injury on Thursday, confirming that she “fell in her office at the Court” on Wednesday evening.

“She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning,” the statement continued. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.”

Although Ginsburg’s fall gave Democrats a fright, this isn’t the first time the Supreme Court judge has been injured and kept on working.

In August 2012, Ginsburg revealed she had hurt two ribs during a fall that June, Reuters reported. “At first I thought it was nothing,” Ginsburg said at the time.

She continued to work despite her injury. “[She] followed her schedule as usual,” Arberg told Reuters at the time. “She indeed did not skip a beat and did not feel it rose to a serious health concern.”

Ginsburg has also survived both colon cancer and pancreatic cancer.

In August, she said she hopes to have several more years on the Supreme Court. “I’m now 85,” she said at an event, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

In January, it was reported that Ginsburg was hiring law clerks for at least two more terms on the bench, which CNN confirmed.