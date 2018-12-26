Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released from the Hospital and Recovering at Home Days After Lung Surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is healing at home only five days after undergoing surgery.

She “was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced in a news release that Ginsburg, 85, had a pulmonary lobectomy in New York City that day to remove two nodules from her left lung. The nodules were found after Ginsburg fractured three ribs in November.

The court said last week that “both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation” but that “there was no evidence of any remaining disease” after the surgery.

RELATED: Celebrities Offer Impassioned Pleas to Ruth Bader Ginsburg After Cancer Surgery: ‘Take My Lungs’

Ginsburg was working during her recovery, according to the Associated Press.

Her tough spirit extends to her exercise regime — and her trainer Bryant Johnson told PEOPLE that medical setbacks did not deter her from staying fit. “Even this, she is going through this, she asked me, ‘When can we go back to training?’ ” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Fracturing Ribs in Fall

“Me as her trainer,” Johnson added, “I sometimes have to protect her from herself.”

Dr. Brendon Stiles, a thoracic surgeon who did not treat Ginsburg, suggested to PEOPLE that she must have had strong lungs to go through the surgery.

“Losing the lobe [in this surgery] is about 20 percent of her lung function so it’s going to affect her day-to-day, but I assume she had pretty good lung function going in and they knew she was able to tolerate that,” he explained.

RELATED: Justice Ginsburg ‘Was Quite Taken’ with Armie Hammer Who Plays Her Late Husband in New Biopic

Ginsburg previously survived colon cancer and pancreatic cancer, according to The New York Times.