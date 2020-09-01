A 'Supreme' Marriage! Ruth Bader Ginsburg Officiates Family Friend's Outdoor Wedding

Thanks to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one couple's outdoor wedding ceremony reigned supreme.

Over the weekend, the Supreme Court justice officiated a family friend's wedding at a private residence, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg confirmed to The New York Times. (Arberg did not immediately return an email from PEOPLE.)

In a tweet shared Monday by bride Barb Solish, the 87-year-old is seen wearing her robe and iconic "dissent" collar as she stands in front of Solish and Solish's now-husband, Danny Kazin.

"2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme," Solish captioned the photo.

She also noted on Twitter that she and Kazen "tested negative," seemingly for the coronavirus disease COVID-19, ahead of the ceremony.

According to the Times, Solish works for the National Alliance on Mental Illness while Kazen is at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The wedding appears to be the first appearance for Ginsburg since she announced this summer that her cancer had returned.

In a statement on July 17, she said that she began cancer treatment in mid-May after a February scan and biopsy "revealed lesions on my liver."

"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment," Ginsburg said then. "I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine."

Ginsburg said that she had "kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work" while undergoing treatment.

She was treated for pancreatic cancer last year and, in 2018, had surgery to treat lung cancer. In addition, she survived colon cancer in 1999.

The justice was hospitalized a second time in late July to replace a bile duct stent that was put in last year, the court said in July.

"According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection," the court said in its statement then. "The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week."

Last year, Ginsburg said that her continued work on the Supreme Court helped to keep her going.