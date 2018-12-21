Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Lung Surgery to Remove Malignant Nodules

Just weeks after she was hospitalized for fracturing three ribs, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, has undergone surgery to have two malignant modules removed from her left lung, according to the nation’s highest court.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City,” a statement said. “Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital to diagnose and treat rib fractures sustained in a fall on November 7.”

Continued the statement, “According to the thoracic surgeon, Valerie W. Rusch, MD, FACS, both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation.”

After the surgery, it was determined there was “no evidence” of “any remaining disease, the court said.

“Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned. Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

