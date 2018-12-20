5 Secrets of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Relationship with Her Beloved Husband Marty

"Her marriage to Marty was the blood that ran through her veins," friend Nina Totenberg tells PEOPLE

Even before the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's relationship with her husband Martin "Marty" Ginsburg made it onscreen, their real-life romance was the stuff of legend.

"They loved each other. They also admired each other so much," said Daniel Stieplman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stieplman is the Supreme Court justice's nephew and wrote the screenplay of On the Basis of Sex, which was released in 2018. The film reveals how a young Ruth went on to fight for gender equality with the unwavering support of Marty, a highly successful tax lawyer.

Married for 56 years until Marty's death in 2010, the couple raised two children, Jane and James. Ruth — who died at 87 last week — had become a cultural sensation (she's known as the "Notorious RBG") for her regular dissent in the majority-conservative Supreme Court. Before that she worked for decades changing laws that discriminated on the basis of gender — with Marty's complete support.

1994-49-2_preview The Ginsburgs | Credit: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

"Ruth has two foundations in her life," longtime friend Nina Totenberg told PEOPLE in 2018. "One is her family, and the other is the law. Her marriage to Marty was the blood that ran through her veins."

Here are five secrets about their incredible partnership:

1. Marty was an “incredibly progressive dude.”

Armie Hammer plays Marty in the 2018 film and has deep admiration for the man, who was ahead of his time.

"They existed in a completely gender-equal relationship," Hammer told Jess Cagle during SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Spotlight. "He was an incredibly progressive dude … He cooked, he cleaned, he took care of the house. He did whatever it took in order to facilitate his wife being able to achieve what she did."

Marty maintained this support throughout their marriage, in part because of his own great self-assurance. Marty "was so confident that of course he should have the most beautiful, brilliant wife, and he wanted to celebrate her," his nephew explained.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Joins the #MeToo Movement with Story of Her Own Sexual Harassment

2. He became the family chef in order to spare them from Ruth’s cooking.

After receiving a French cookbook as a gift, Marty worked his way through it. "Dad said it was for his own survival," son James told PEOPLE. "Mom's cooking was that bad." (Especially her tuna fish casserole, which the family begged her not to make.)

He continued to cook throughout their marriage. Marty even joined the Supreme Court's "spouses club," said Ruth's childhood friend Ann Kittner, "because he wanted to cook when they all got together."

OTBOS_05286_R Armie Hammer and Felicity Jones in On the Basis of Sex | Credit: Focus Features

3. No blushing here! Marty would have gotten a kick out of the movie’s sexier scenes.

During the New York City premiere of On the Basis of Sex, Ruth was asked how her husband would feel about the film's sex scene. "My children would probably agree with me," she said, "that their daddy would have loved it."

4. They both took care of each other.

In 1955, when the couple was still attending Harvard Law School, Marty was diagnosed with testicular cancer and told he had a five percent chance of living. Ruth helped him graduate, often typing up his class notes before starting her own work at 2 a.m., at the same time serving as the main caretaker for their 3-year-old daughter.

Their roles switched later in life when Ruth battled first colon and later pancreatic cancer. She became Marty's caretaker again when he was diagnosed with the cancer that took his life in 2010. "She wouldn't accept help," said Totenberg. "She was doing double duty, caring for her dying husband and being a Supreme Court Justice."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Martin Ginsburg The Ginsburgs | Credit: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

5. Marty’s encouragement of Ruth knew no bounds.

From campaigning for her nomination to the Supreme Court, to encouraging her during a round of golf, Marty was always Ruth's biggest champion. Ruth was always a very humble person, so it was Marty who campaigned on her behalf to make sure she was a top contender for the Supreme Court nomination. (Though it was Ruth's meeting with President Clinton that won her the seat.)

"He was the one that had the connections and made sure that the right people knew about her," said Ruth's childhood friend Harryette Helsel. "He pushed her."