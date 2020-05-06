Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'Resting Comfortably' After Being Hospitalized for Gallbladder Condition

The Supreme Court Justice will participate in Wednesday's arguments from the hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a gallbladder condition Tuesday afternoon.

Ginsburg, 87, is expected to stay in the hospital for one to two days, the Supreme Court said in a press release, and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference Wednesday morning from the hospital.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland," the court's Tuesday release stated.

"Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection."

The release added that Ginsburg is "resting comfortably" after her procedure.

Ginsburg, a four-time cancer survivor, revealed in January that she is "cancer free" after undergoing two cancer treatments last year.

Ginsburg has previously said that her work in the Supreme Court has helped her through her cancer battles.

“I love my job. It’s the best and the hardest job that I have ever had. It’s kept me going through four cancer battles,” she said at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., last August. “Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs, go over the draft opinion.”

"I have to somehow surmount whatever is going on in my body and concentrate on the court’s work," she added.

Ginsburg was last hospitalized in November 2019 after experiencing chills and a fever. She was treated with antibiotics and fluids and was released after a few days.

The Justice was celebrated in February at the 11th DVF Awards, which were held this year at the Library of Congress for the first time.

“She’s like the sun,” Diane von Furstenberg said at the time of Ginsburg, who was honored with a lifetime leadership award. “She goes over everybody and warms everybody.”

"In my long life, I’ve seen great changes," Ginsburg said at the event, "and that’s what makes me an optimist for the future."