Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection After 'Experiencing Fever and Chills'

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted into the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday morning

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for a possible infection.

Ginsburg, 87, is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment, according to a press release from the Supreme Court of the United States.

"Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills," the release said. "She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August."

The court added in the statement that Ginsburg is "resting comfortably" as she seeks treatment.

Ginsburg's hospitalization comes two months after she was admitted to a medical facility for a benign gallbladder condition. At the time, Ginsburg continued to work and participated in oral arguments by teleconferencing from the hospital.

She was also hospitalized in November 2019 after experiencing chills and a fever. Ginsburg was treated with antibiotics and fluids and was released after a few days.

Ginsburg revealed in January that she is "cancer free" after undergoing two cancer treatments — including a three-week radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer — last year.

In addition to pancreatic cancer, Ginsburg previously survived colon cancer and underwent surgery to remove two malignant modules on her lungs in late 2018.

“I love my job. It’s the best and the hardest job that I have ever had. It’s kept me going through four cancer battles,” she said at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., last August. “Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs, go over the draft opinion.”