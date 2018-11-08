Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Fracturing Ribs in Fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Thursday morning after fracturing three ribs the night before.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office at the Court last evening,” the Supreme Court said in a statement about the 85-year-old on Thursday. “She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning.” Get push notifications with news, features, and more. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment,” the statement continued. RELATED: After 25 Years On SCOTUS, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembers the Love Story That Got Her Started

In August 2012, Ginsburg revealed that she had hurt two ribs during a fall in June of that year, Reuters reported. “At first I thought it was nothing,” Ginsburg said at the time.

She continued to work despite her injury. “[She] followed her schedule as usual,” Supreme Court Public Information Officer Kathy Arberg told Reuters. “She indeed did not skip a beat and did not feel it rose to a serious health concern.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Ginsburg has survived both colon cancer and pancreatic cancer.

In August, she said she hopes to have several more years on the Supreme Court. “I’m now 85,” she said at an event, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

In January, it was reported that Ginsburg was hiring law clerks for at least two more terms on the bench, which CNN confirmed.

Ginsburg, who will be played by Felicity Jones in the upcoming film On the Basis of Sex, clinched a seat on the bench in 1993, becaming the second female justice in Supreme Court history.