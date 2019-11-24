Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Chills and Fever, Expected to be Released

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Friday night after experiencing chills and a fever, the Supreme Court said in a press release.

According to the Court’s statement, Ginsburg, 86, was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for further evaluation and treatment of a possible infection.

Ginsburg has been treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids and her symptoms have abated, the statement said. She is expected to be released as early as Sunday morning.

Her hospitalization comes three months after it was revealed that she had been treated for pancreatic cancer.

On Aug. 23, the Supreme Court announced that Ginsburg had finished a three-week course of radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Center in New York City for a localized malignant tumor on her pancreas.

The treatment marked the second time in a year Ginsburg has had cancer — and the second time she has had pancreatic cancer. She underwent surgery to have two malignant modules removed from her left lung in December.

Ginsburg’s treatment for the tumor on her pancreas began on Aug. 5, days after it was discovered, according to the court’s announcement. The treatment, done as an outpatient, included the placement of a bile duct stent.

In their statement, the court said Ginsburg had “tolerated treatment well.”

“She canceled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule. The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time,” the court’s statement read.

One week after, Ginsburg spoke at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. where she addressed the crowd. “As this audience can see I am alive. And I’m on my way to being very well,” she said, according to CNN.

Ginsburg also said that she’d be “prepared” for the start of the next Supreme Court session. “We have more than a month yet to go. I will be prepared when the time comes,” she said.

“I love my job. It’s the best and the hardest job that I have ever had. It’s kept me going through four cancer battles,” she continued. “Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs, go over the draft opinion.”

Ginsburg added, “I have to somehow surmount whatever is going on in my body and concentrate on the court’s work.”