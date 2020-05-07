A statement from the Supreme Court said the justice will attend follow-up outpatient appointments over the next few weeks to remove a gallstone

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'Doing Well and Glad to Be Home' After Being Discharged from Hospital

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the hospital and "glad to be home."

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a statement, updating Americans on Ginsburg's condition after she was hospitalized earlier this week for a gallbladder condition. The health scare comes after the four-time cancer survivor, 87, revealed in January that she is "cancer-free" after undergoing two treatments last year.

"Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is doing well and glad to be home," read the statement, obtained by Politico. "The Justice will return to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for follow-up outpatient visits over the next few weeks to eventually remove the gallstone non-surgically."

In a statement on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said Ginsburg "underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition," at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

"Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection," read the statement at the time.

The press release also indicated that Ginsburg was "resting comfortably" on Tuesday and that she planned to partake remotely in the oral argument teleconference on Wednesday morning.

Ginsburg was last hospitalized in November 2019 after experiencing chills and a fever. She was treated with antibiotics and fluids and later released after a few days.

Ginsburg has previously said that her work in the Supreme Court has helped her through her cancer battles.

“I love my job. It’s the best and the hardest job that I have ever had. It’s kept me going through four cancer battles,” she said at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., last August. “Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs, go over the draft opinion.”

She added: "I have to somehow surmount whatever is going on in my body and concentrate on the court’s work."