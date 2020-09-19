All the Supreme Court Justices Share Heartfelt Tributes to 'Dear Friend' Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The U.S. Supreme Court Justices are mourning the death of their colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic cancer.

According to a statement released by the Supreme Court on Friday, Ginsburg was surrounded by her family when she died at her home in Washington, D.C.

After news of her death was made public, the eight sitting justices remembered Ginsburg as a "champion of justice," an "inspiration," and a "dear friend" in individual statements.

Below are all of their touching tributes:

Chief Justice John G. Roberts

Image zoom Chief Justice John Roberts Cindy Ord/Getty

Roberts, who assumed his position on the court in 2005, announced the tragic news that Ginsburg died in a statement on Friday.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," said Roberts, 65, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush. "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

Justice Clarence Thomas

Image zoom Justice Clarence Thomas MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"My wife, Virginia, and I are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Thomas, 72, said.

"Ruth and I first met when I began my tenure on the D.C. Circuit in 1990. With the exception of the brief period between our respective appointments to the Supreme Court, we have since been judicial colleagues. Through the many challenges both professionally and personally, she was the essence of grace, civility and dignity. She was a superb judge who gave her best and exacted the best from each of us, whether in agreement or disagreement. And, as outstanding as she was as a judge, she was an even better colleague – unfailingly gracious, thoughtful, and civil," he continued.

"Through her loss of her wonderful husband, Marty, and her countless health challenges, she was a picture of grace and courage," added Thomas, who was nominated by former President George H. W. Bush. "Not once did the pace and quality of her work suffer even as she was obviously suffering grievously. Nor did her demeanor toward her colleagues diminish."

"The most difficult part of a long tenure is watching colleagues decline and pass away. And, the passing of my dear colleague, Ruth, is profoundly difficult and so very sad. I will dearly miss my friend," Thomas said. "Virginia and I will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.

Justice Stephen Breyer

Image zoom Justice Stephen Bryer MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"I heard of Ruth’s death while I was reciting the Mourner’s Kaddish at the Rosh Hashanah service," said Breyer, 82, who has been on the court since 1994 and was appointed by former President Bill Clinton. "I thought: a great Justice; a woman of valour; a rock of righteousness; and my good, good friend."

"The world is a better place for her having lived in it," he added. "And so is her family; her friends; the legal community; and the nation."

Justice Samuel Alito

Image zoom Justice Samuel Alito MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Martha-Ann and I were deeply saddened by the news that Justice Ginsburg has passed away. Ruth and Marty made us feel at home immediately when I joined the Court, and we will certainly miss her," said Alito, 70, who was nominated in 2005 by former President George W. Bush.

"Justice Ginsburg will go down as a leading figure in the history of the Court. She will be remembered for her intelligence, learning, and remarkable fortitude. She has been and will continue to be an inspiration for many," he continued.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Image zoom Justice Sonia Sotomayor Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sotomayor, who often voted alongside Ginsburg on the court for liberal-leaning rulings, called her "dear friend" an "American hero."

"She spent her life fighting for the equality of all people, and she was a pathbreaking champion of women’s rights," said Sotomayor, 66, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama. "She served our Court and country with consummate dedication, tirelessness, and passion for justice. She has left a legacy few could rival. I will miss Ruth greatly. She welcomed me to the Court with a warmth I could not have expected, and I came to feel a special kinship with her. She was someone whose wisdom, kindness, and unwavering support I could always rely on. I will forever cherish the moments we shared."

Sotomayor added, "I send my deepest condolences to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. I know how much she treasured and loved you. She often said that leading a meaningful life means living for one’s family and one’s community, not for oneself. Ruth lived a profoundly meaningful life, and the numerous ways in which she changed ours will never be forgotten."

Justice Elena Kagan

Image zoom Justice Elena Kagan Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"To me, as to countless others, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero. As an attorney, she led the fight to grant women equal rights under the law. As a judge, she did justice every day–working to ensure that this country’s legal system lives up to its ideals and extends its rights and protections to those once excluded. And in both roles, she held to–indeed, exceeded–the highest standards of legal craft," said Kagan, 60, who was nominated by Obama to replace retiring Justice John Paul Stevens.

"Her work was as careful as it was creative, as disciplined as it was visionary. It will endure for as long as Americans retain their commitment to law. Ruth reached out to encourage and assist me in my career, as she did for so many others, long before I came to the Supreme Court. And she guided and inspired me, on matters large and small, once I became her colleague," she continued. "I will miss her–her intellect, her generosity, her sly wit, her manifest integrity, and her endless capacity for work–for the rest of my life. I give my deepest condolences to her beloved children and grandchildren. May her memory be a blessing."

Justice Neil Gorsuch

Image zoom Justice Neil Gorsuch Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Louise and I have lost a cherished colleague and friend," said Gorsuch, 53, who was nominated by President Donald Trump. "For forty years, Ruth served the American people as one of our most distinguished judges. Her sacrifices for the country were many, but always performed with honor. We are blessed by the happy memories that will remain, like traveling with Ruth to London where (to her delight) an uninformed guide kept calling her “Ruthie,” or all the opera she tried so valiantly to teach me, or her sweet tooth at lunch, or the touching stories of her remarkable life with Marty."

"We will miss Ruth and our hearts go out to her family. May she rest in peace," he added.

Brett Kavanaugh

Image zoom Brett Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh, the court's most recent addition appointed by Trump, said in a statement: "Ashley, Margaret, Liza, and I are profoundly saddened by the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and we extend our prayers and deepest condolences to her family and to her four decades of law clerks."

"No American has ever done more than Justice Ginsburg to ensure equal justice under law for women," Kavanaugh, 55, continued. "She was a cherished colleague, and she inspired me, and all of us, with her unparalleled work ethic and devotion to the law. A meticulous and pathmarking judge, she held herself to the highest standards of precision and accuracy in her beautifully crafted opinions. And she inspired all of us to try to meet those same exacting standards. I learned from her principled voice and marveled at her wonderful wit at our weekly conferences and daily lunches. Justice Ginsburg paved the way for women to become lawyers and judges. She made it possible for women and girls like my daughters to compete on equal footing as student-athletes. "