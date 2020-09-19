Hundreds Gather Outside Supreme Court Building to Mourn Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Another candlelight vigil will be held at the Supreme Court on Saturday evening in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

After the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death was made public, hundreds gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. to honor the late justice.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic cancer after serving 30 years in the highest court and making a name for herself as a champion of women’s rights and social justice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A handful of mourners began gathering at the Supreme Court shortly after dusk to pay tribute to Ginsburg. The crowd quickly grew in size and strength, with people clutching candles, singing “Amazing Grace,” and discussing Ginsburg’s pioneering career, The New York Times reported. Attendees wore masks to protect against the novel coronavirus.

“We, as citizens, have a responsibility to mourn her, and stand together and show that we care about human life, which is something I think we’ve lost in the last six months,” one of the attendees, David Means, said, according to The Times. “We need to be here — this is the place to be for anyone who believes in American ideals and progress in this country.”

Image zoom Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Image zoom Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

“RBG inspired so many young women to follow their dreams and set their sights on things that so many people deemed impossible. And she made them possible,” another, 19-year-old Claire Shelby, told Reuters. “I think that everyone out here tonight is here tonight to honor her memory and make sure she is not tarnished in history.”

Kalina Newman told CNN that she was out to dinner when she heard the news of Ginsburg’s death and rushed to the Supreme Court right away.

“I immediately got my meal packed up, and we went to the grocery store to pick up flowers,” she told the outlet. “As soon as I saw the candles and felt how peaceful it was, I began to cry.”

Image zoom Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

On Saturday night, a formal candlelight vigil will be held outside the Supreme Court, according to a Facebook event hosted by nonprofit organizations Demand Justice and Women’s March. Nearly 3,000 have marked that they are interested in the event.