Ruth Bader Ginsburg is working as she recovers from cancer surgery.

The 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice continues to recuperate following her surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. On Monday, Ginsburg returned to work, according to the Associated Press.

A spokeswoman for the court also told the AP that Ginsburg remained in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Sunday.

Though it remains unknown when Ginsburg, who has never missed arguments, will return home, the court next meets on Jan. 7.

News of Ginsburg’s health was announced on Friday, just weeks after she was hospitalized for fracturing three ribs on Nov. 7.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City,” a statement from the Supreme Court said. “Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital to diagnose and treat rib fractures sustained in a fall on November 7.”

Continued the statement, “According to the thoracic surgeon, Valerie W. Rusch, MD, FACS, both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation.”

After the surgery, it was determined there was “no evidence” of “any remaining disease, the court said.

“Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned. Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. Updates will be provided as they become available,” the statement concluded.

On Friday, Ginsburg’s trainer Bryant Johnson told PEOPLE that she is eager to hit the gym after cancer surgery.

Describing the justice’s dogged determination, evidenced by her training twice a week for at least an hour, Johnson said, “Even this, she is going through this, she asked me, ‘When can we go back to training?’ “

Johnson added, “Her attitude is, ‘When is the next time I can work out?’ No matter what, it is, ‘When can we work out?’ “