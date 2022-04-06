"Corpses of executed people still line the Yabluska street in Bucha," the town's mayor said after Russian troops abandoned their occupation of the Kyiv suburb

Russia Fired on Lone Cyclist Whose Body and Bike Were Left for Weeks on Ukraine Street, Video Shows

In Bucha, Ukraine — where Russian soldiers have been accused of raping, torturing and killing hundreds of civilians — a lone cyclist was struck in March by high-caliber rounds fired from Russian armored vehicles, according to video verified by The New York Times.

Weeks later, after Russian soldiers abandoned their occupation of the suburban town outside the capital of Kyiv, the bike and the cyclist's body were filmed lying on the street.

Video of the attack published by the Times on Tuesday shows the rider dismounting and walking their bike around a corner before two of more than 20 Russian vehicles in the area fired rounds at the cyclist, creating a cloud of smoke and debris.

The footage is from early March, according to the report, when Russian troops held Bucha.

After the forces withdrew over the weekend, the extent of the destruction and the horror of the occupation were revealed, Ukraine says — though Russia insisted such accounts were faked.

"Corpses of executed people still line the Yabluska street in Bucha," the town's mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said. "Their hands are tied behind their backs with white 'civilian' rags, they were shot in the back of their heads. So you can imagine what kind of lawlessness they perpetrated here."

A Bucha coroner and his colleagues reportedly collected more than 100 bodies in recent weeks, according to the Times. Only three of the bodies, the coroner said, were Ukrainian soldiers. The others were civilians and most had died as a result of being shot or hit with shrapnel.

The town resorted to burying the dead in a mass grave because the morgue there was without electricity for refrigeration.

Russia has denied any involvement in the killings, with the country's Ministry of Defense saying the images of bodies on the streets of Bucha — taken by seasoned journalists for outlets across the world — had been "staged" and that "not a single" civilian had been injured there, per the Times and other reports.

Clad in a bulletproof vest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy toured Bucha on Monday and said thousands of people have been killed or tortured.

"These are war crimes and this will be recognized by the world as genocide," Zelenskyy, 44, said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children, though the actual number of deaths is difficult to determine. More than 4 million have fled the country as refugees — and half are children, according to the United Nations. Millions more have been displaced inside Ukraine.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries are offering aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy has called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."