Russian Singer in Donald Trump’s Collusion Scandal Debuts Video Evocative of Rumored ‘Pee Tape’

A Russian pop star with connections to Donald Trump released a music video referencing inside knowledge of some of the president’s biggest scandals.

Emin Agalarov, the singer and son of a Russian oligarch who previously made headlines for his role in arranging Donald Trump Jr.‘s controversial meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya (whose reported promise of damaging material on Hillary Clinton is now the subject of a massive special counsel investigation), released a new music video on Tuesday, during which a faux Trump appears to get himself in some compromising situations.

As the music video for Emin’s song “Got Me Good” begins, a man sits in a room watching surveillance footage, which quickly cuts to the pop star and a faux Trump enjoying the company of a couple beauty pageant contestants in a hotel room.

The clip appears to references the infamous “pee-tape” story featured in the widely circulated Steele dossier, containing unconfirmed allegations—denied by Trump as fabricated—that in 2013, Russians had filmed Trump with prostitutes he had instructed to urinate on the same bed at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton where President Obama once slept. During the trip, Emin was Trump’s primary companion.

In the music video, the man watching the footage later digitally alters the recording to remove Trump from the hotel room scene.

The music video also references porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the affair.

In the video, a faux Daniels and faux Trump are seen meeting together in a hotel room and posing together with Emin and another actor who appears to be a stand in for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. At one point, Daniels is also seen taking something out of a garbage can.

Various characters — including a faux Hillary Clinton, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — are also seen handing over and receiving briefcases and envelopes, presumably filled with money, throughout the music video.

Due to the video’s numerous political references, some social media users are wondering whether Emin is trying to shed light on circumstances surrounding the under-investigation 2016 meeting in Trump Tower.

“Is there a hidden meaning in the release date of Emin Agalarov’s new music video?” wrote Wall Street Journal reporter Shelby Holliday on Twitter.

“Exactly a year ago, Trump Org general counsel Alan Garten reached out to Emin’s manager Rob Goldstone. The next day, Rob told Emin that the Trump Tower meeting was causing “massive problems,” she continued, including screenshots of messages between Emin and Goldstone about the meeting.

Goldstone previously told The Washington Post that he arranged the meeting between President Trump’s eldest son and Veselnitskaya at the request of a Russian client. Although Goldstone did not name his client, The Post noted that Goldstone was “active with the Miss Universe pageant and works as a manager for Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star whose father is a wealthy Moscow developer who sponsored the pageant in the Russian capital in 2013.”

Emin is the son of Aras Agalarov, a Russian billionaire and real estate developer. Agalarov persuaded Trump to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013.

When Donald Jr. took the meeting with Veselnitskaya, he believed she was promising damaging information found by the Russian government on Clinton, according to the email exchange Donald Jr. released on Twitter. However, he went on to claim he never told his father about the meeting.

But not everybody thinks Emin had a larger political agenda in mind concerning his music video — it might have just been a clever marketing ploy.

“Hi guys, your resident Russia expert weighing in from vacation to say, hey! You are being trolled and made fun of by Emin Agalarov, who actually found a clever way to get you to listen to his sh— song,” wrote GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe.

Trump also made a cameo in Emin’s music video for “In Another Life,” which was shared in 2017. The video also featured contestants from the Miss Universe Pageant.