Less than 10 percent of America's total oil imports reportedly come from Russia, though the disruption could rattle global markets that were already on edge

Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports amid Ukraine Invasion: What Does That Mean for the U.S.?

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil — the latest economic punishment inflicted after the Russian invasion of Ukraine but one which also comes amid already record-high gas prices in North America.

"Today I'm announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy," Biden said in a speech from the White House. "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. This means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable to U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to this war machine."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The U.S. has so far pursued economic and diplomatic punishments for Russia in response to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24 — marking the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting in Ukraine change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions have also had to flee, officials say.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions, including the oil imports ban.

Russian invasion of Ukraine Russian invasion of Ukraine | Credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty

Biden's restriction on Russian oil and gas was announced during an already tumultuous time, price-wise — nonetheless, Americans have said in polls they are overwhelmingly in support of such measures to back Ukraine.

As part of the president's order, Americans will also be prohibited from financing or enabling foreign companies that are making investment to produce energy in Russia, the White House said.

On Monday, gas prices hit a national average of more than $4, up more than 10 percent in a week, The New York Times reported.

According to the paper, less than 10 percent of America's total oil imports come from Russia, though the disruption to imports could rattle global markets that were already on edge.

The ban that Biden announced Tuesday does not apply to the European Union, which imports far more Russian oil. Separately, though, the E.U. and the U.K. both said they would restrict Russian oil imports.

Speaking from the White House, Biden acknowledged that many U.S. allies may not be in the same position to participate in such a ban but said he hoped to develop a "long-term strategy" to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

The White House says that means pursuing both a further reduction in America's need for fossil fuels and, in the short-term, an increase in U.S. domestic production.

Economists who spoke to CBS News estimated that the ban in the U.S. could make its way to American consumers where gas prices may keep spiking to more than $5 a gallon.

Joe Biden President Joe Biden | Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

"With this action [prices are] going to go up further," Biden acknowledged Tuesday. "I'm going to do everything I can to minimize Putin's price hike at home."

In an effort to blunt some of that increased cost, the U.S.and its partners are releasing 60 million barrels of oil from joint reserves and weighing whether to import more oil from other countries with which it has historically had strained relations, such as Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Surveys so far show Americans support such penalties even if it increases price domestically.