Russian Dissident Offers $1M Bounty for Putin's Arrest amid Invasion: 'Wanted to Send a Message'

"I am not naive. I recognize that someone will not bring him in," Alex Konanykhin says — but he adds, "I am not going to be mistaken for one of those Russian who was silently complicit"

Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a businessman who defected from the country is offering an outlandish way to end the fighting — or at least, he says, to "send a message" about how the rest of the world feels:

A $1 million bounty to detain President Vladimir Putin as a suspected war criminal.

Alex Konanykhin announced his offer on LinkedIn and Facebook, writing in his posts that he promised to pay "$1,000,000 to the officers who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws."

Both of those posts have since been removed — a result, Konanykhin believes, of Russian bots complaining to the social media platform in droves. Konanykhin's original post on Facebook also included a "dead or alive" poster, though the bounty was for an arrest; he clarifies now that he isn't calling for violence.

Russia, for its part, has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in its latest war, though international authorities are monitoring the fighting for human rights abuses.

The 55-year-old Konanykhin is a former Russian banker who defected to the U.S. in 1992 along with his wife and who was among the first Russian citizens to be granted political asylum in the U.S. from post-Soviet Russia.

Based in California, Konanykhin is the CEO of software startup TransparentBusiness.

While he admits that a military officer turning on Putin — and then somehow turning Putin in to international authorities — is the longest of long shots, he insists his pledge is not a stunt. It has another purpose.

"I am not naive. I recognize that someone will not bring him in with a bag on his head asking for the $1 million," he tells PEOPLE. "But I also wanted to send a message: I am not going to be mistaken for one of those Russian who was silently complicit."

"I can afford many things," Konanykhin says. "One thing I want to [have] is the pleasure of giving this bounty to the person who executes that service. There is also a business element in this consideration. If this paranoid dictator starts a nuclear war, it will cost me much more than $1 million dollars."

He's also quick to note that the bounty is not meant for Putin's death: "I'm not offering a bounty for that — only for [an] arrest to bring him to trial for his crimes."

Putin's arrest, Konanykhin muses, could theoretically happen within months, if the "deep shift in public perception of him" trickles up from many in the general populace to those nearest him — specifically military officers who would, in this scenario, refuse to carry out his orders.

"Just look at what happened in one week: He united Switzerland and the Taliban in condemnation against himself," Konanykhin says. "It's very ironic he's achieving exactly the opposite of what he tried to achieve. He wanted to destroy NATO — he strengthened it. He wanted to create a rift in the European Union — now it's so united that even leaders who were assumed to be his allies joined the EU in applying sanctions to him. He wanted to destroy Ukraine. He's unified it like nobody else."

Konanykhin continues: "He started this war for self-preservation [but] his power may now be counted by weeks if not by days."

Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin | Credit: Sergei Guneyev/TASS/Getty

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend. "Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

If Putin isn't brought to justice, in Konanykhin's views, he tells PEOPLE he worries about what comes next for the "paranoid dictator" who finds himself running out of options. (He says his current ties to Russia are virtually nonexistent.)

"He cannot de-escalate. De-escalation is tantamount to admitting defeat. He can only escalate," Konanykhin says.

It's a worst-case scenario too serious to ponder without a joke. And so Konanykhin adds: "The only card he has left to play is to start using tactical nuclear weapons. And that can spoil my entire afternoon."