Russian Assassination Plot Against President Zelenskyy Prevented, Ukrainian Official Says

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said a group of elite Chechen special forces were behind the assassination attempt and have since been "eliminated"

Ukrainian authorities have reportedly confirmed that a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been prevented.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the country's National Security and Defense Council, announced on Tuesday that local forces successfully stopped the plan to kill Zelenskyy, according to a Telegram message from Ukrainian officials.

Danilov said a group of elite Chechen special forces, known as Kadyrovites, were behind the assassination attempt and have since been "eliminated," per Axios.

"We are very well aware of the special operation that was to take place directly by the Kadyrovites to eliminate our president," Danilov said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy President Zelensky | Credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty

He said the Kadyrovite unit was divided into two, with one being destroyed in Gostomel and the other "under fire."

According to Danilov, Ukrainian authorities were informed of the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service, who do not support the war.

In a video statement released on Thursday, Zelenskyy said he had been the prime target of the Russian government since they began its invasion of his country last week, CNN reports.

"According to our information, the enemy marked me as target No. 1, my family as target No. 2," Zelenskyy said. "They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. We have information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kyiv."

Following his statements, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the United States government had been in touch with Zelenskyy and was aware of his whereabouts.

"We're not going to get into security questions, but … we are working to provide him a range of support," she said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded on Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south and east. Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

Last week, Zelenskyy said he turned down an offer from the United States to be evacuated from the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," Zelenskyy said, according to a tweet from the Ukrainian embassy in Britain early Saturday morning.

Zelenskyy himself later addressed rumors that he had departed Ukraine in a video shared on his official Twitter account that same day.

"Do not believe the fakes," he captioned the 40-second clip. In the video, Zelenskyy says, according to a CNN translation, "I am here."

"We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this," he continues. "That is it. That's all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine."