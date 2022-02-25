Thirteen Ukrainians were killed in an attack on Snake Island Thursday, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

One Ukrainian Soldier's Final Act of Defiance Before His Island Was Attacked by a Russian Warship

As Russia's siege on Ukraine spreads across the country, one Ukrainian soldier defending a small island in the Black Sea reportedly took a stand against his invaders.

Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, was among the reported targets in the period since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, with forces moving from the north, east and south, according to the Ukraine government.

Ukrainian soldiers were occupying the island, which is located about 20 miles off shore, when a Russian ship approached and a Russian officer offered a stern warning, according to unverified audio.

"This is a Russian military warship," he said in the clip, per CNN. "I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed."

According to the New York Post, there was a brief exchange before one Ukrainian soldier allegedly said, "Russian warship, go f--- yourself."

All 13 Ukrainians were killed in Thursday's attack on the island, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"All border guards died heroically but did not give up," said Zelenskyy, 44. "They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | Credit: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

According to Zelenskyy, preliminary data has shown that 137 Ukrainians, including 10 officers, had died following Russia's invasion. Additionally, 316 were said to have been wounded.

Ukrainians are receiving support from around the world, including in Russia, where protesters took to the streets to argue against the country's invasion. Nearly 1,850 people were detained across 60 Russian cities, including over 1,000 people in Moscow alone, according to OVD Info, a civil rights group that monitors rallies and arrests in Russia.

Worldwide protests against invasion of Ukraine A protest in Saint Petersburg against Russia's invasion of Ukraine | Credit: SERGEI MIKHAILICHENKO/AFP via Getty

Numerous current and former world leaders have condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, some of which have announced additional sanctions against the country's elite and other consequences in response to its aggression.

In a speech from the White House on Thursday, President Joe Biden called Russia's move a "premeditated attack" against Ukraine that came "without provocation, without justification, [and] without necessity."

"[Vladimir] Putin's actions betray [a] sinister vision for the future of our world," said Biden, 79. He later argued that the Russian President "wants to in fact re-establish the former Soviet Union."

"That's what this is about," Biden continued. "I think [Putin's] ambitions are completely contrary to the place where the rest of the world has arrived."