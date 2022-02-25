On Thursday, President Joe Biden placed more aggressive sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion

'Refugee Crisis' Is Emerging That Could Displace Millions in Russia's Attack on Ukraine, Officials Warn

A family removes their belongings from their home in Severodonetsk after the official announcement of the evacuation of the city on Thursday in Lugansk Oblast, Ukraine.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield gave a stark warning on the larger humanitarian toll of Russia invading Ukraine during her address to the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting on Monday.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. said then that the conflict, though still in its early stages, already had dire consequences: Roughly 3 million Ukrainians were in need of "food, shelter and lifesaving assistance."

She added then that if the conflict continued raging on, it could potentially displace millions and create a crisis that would ripple across the continent.

"If Russia invades Ukraine even further, we will see a devastating loss of life," Thomas-Greenfield said. "Unimaginable suffering. Millions of displaced people will create a refugee crisis across Europe."

With the Russian invasion now underway, tens of thousands of people have indeed been displaced, officials say.

"More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country in less than 48 hours — a majority to Poland and Moldova — and many more are moving towards its borders," the U.N.'s high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Heartfelt thanks to the governments and people of countries keeping their borders open and welcoming refugees," he wrote.

Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday | Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

Humanitarian aid organizations such as the U.N. Children's Fund, the International Rescue Committee and others are expected to step up efforts to help Ukrainians displaced by the conflict. The International Committee of the Red Cross has already started supporting those in need.

The IRC has said that Poland and other European nations that border Ukraine would be heavily impacted should a refugee crisis emerge, according to The New York Times.

"If war breaks out, the consequences for the Ukrainian people — and for Europe — cannot be overstated," said Lani Fortier, a senior official with the IRC per the Times.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began in full force early Thursday. Explosions, airstrikes or troop movements have touchedmultiple cities, including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and the capital of Kyiv, the Associated Press reported.

Threats have mounted in particular against Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million, as Ukraine's central government alternately projects courage and pleads for support.

The Ukrainian death toll has risen to more than 130, officials have said.

A Ukrainian citizen holds a placard reading "Stop Putin - Stop War" as they protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

CNN reported that on Thursday Russian forces had seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

"When I came to the office today in the morning [in Kyiv], it turned out, that the [Chernobyl nuclear power plant] management had left. So there was no one to give instructions or defend," said Yevgeniya Kuznetsovа, a spokeswoman for the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management per CNN.

President Joe Biden also announced more aggressive sanctions against Russia on Thursday in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

While announcing the more severe sanctions, Biden called Vladimir Putin an "aggressor," dismissing the Russian president's contention that Ukraine is historically Russian and that Russian forces are needed to keep peace there.

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said.