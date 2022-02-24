Wrenching Scenes from the Start of War as Russia Invades Ukraine
The first explosions were reportedly heard early on Feb. 24 as Russia began its long-feared invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale attack — which he continues to insist is for "peacekeeping," as the international community condemns him — has forced Ukrainian residents to prepare bags with necessities and flee their homes as airstrikes and threats continue
Russia launched a military attack in earnest on Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 24. Black smoke from an explosion in the capital of Kyiv could be seen shooting up in the sky.
"We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" one Kyiv resident told the Associated Press.
A rocket body crashed into a road after a shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on Feb. 24.
Traffic jams were seen for miles as people apparently rushed to leave Kyiv on Feb. 24.
A totaled car and damaged equipment laid bare at a military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, on Feb. 24.
A Ukrainian military track burned at an air base following an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Feb. 24.
A Ukrainian citizen held a poster that reads "Stop Putin Stop War" as residents protested against Russia's military operations in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Istanbul on Feb. 24.