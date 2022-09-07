Russia in Talks to Buy Artillery and Ammunition from North Korea, Suggesting That Putin May Be Struggling

"We assess that things are not going well on that front for Russia," Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a press conference Tuesday

By
Published on September 7, 2022 03:02 PM
Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un
Photo: SERGEI GUNEYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty; STR/AFP via Getty

Russia is purchasing "millions" of artillery shells, rockets and ammunition, according to newly declassified intelligence from the American government.

"We do have indications that Russia has approached North Korea to request ammunition," said Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

Ryder continued, "I'm not able to provide any more detail than that at this point in time, but it does demonstrate and is indicative of the situation that Russia finds itself in terms of its logistics and sustainment capabilities as it relates to Ukraine."

In other words, the new purchase is a strong indication that global sanctions have severely restricted Russia's supply chains and forced President Vladimir Putin to turn to less-than-ideal trading partners for military supplies. "We assess that things are not going well on that front for Russia," Ryder added.

According to The New York Times, who first reported on the negotiation, this news comes just a few days after Russia received initial shipments of drones from Iran.

As for why the information was declassified on Tuesday, Ryder stated that it is a way to illustrate the condition of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In this photo provided by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a damaged residential building is seen in Odesa, Ukraine
Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

As for the quantity of the deal being made, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Russia "is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells," Reuters reported.

"Our sense is it could include literally millions of rounds, rockets and artillery shells," said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, per the outlet. "That's what our information gives us — it could be on that scale."

"He was buying drones from Iran, now he's going to buy artillery rounds from North Korea," Kirby added. "It's an indication of how much his defense industrial establishment is suffering as a result of this war and the degree of desperation that he's reaching out to countries like Iran and North Korea for assistance," he told reporters Tuesday.

With that said, there is no indication that a trade was finalized.

Kirby added that there are "no indications that that purchase has been completed and certainly no indications that those weapons are being used inside of Ukraine."

When asked the same question, Ryder said he did not have "details to provide" further information on the status of the deal.

Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has since denied the allegations, calling them "another fake thing that's been circulated," Associated Press reported. "I can only laugh about it."

Tuesday's news is the first outcome supporting the idea that sanctions are making a dent in the country.

Broad economic sanctions, which were also imposed on Russia, have not effected the country as expected. Due to the invasion, energy prices have filled its treasury and strengthened its economy, The New York Times reported.

In addition, sanctions against individual Russian oligarchs have also failed been unsuccessful in taming Putin.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

