Tuesday's statement marks the first time the Kremlin has publicly shared a death toll — though those figures are much lower than other sources

Russia Reveals Some Initial Troop Casualties in Ukraine, but Its Numbers Are Disputed

Days into its widely denounced invasion of Ukraine and Russia has finally confirmed that it has seen losses in its ongoing attack, with the country's Defense Ministry announcing Wednesday that 498 Russian troops had died and 1,597 more had been injured since the country began what it has called a "special military operation."

In a video statement shared to Twitter and reported on by The Associated Press and NPR, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that 2,870 Ukrainian troops have also been killed and around 3,700 injured.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

More than 500 Ukrainian soldiers, he contended, had been captured.

It marks the first time the Kremlin has publicly shared a death toll — though it's difficult to ascertain the veracity of their numbers.

Konashenkov, the spokesman, insisted in his statement that reports of even greater losses among Russian troops were "disinformation" — likely a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that some 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in just six days.

The number of civilians killed in the ongoing attacks is also still difficult to accurately quantify, but initial data shows a stark toll.

On Wednesday, the United Nations' High Commission for Human Rights published its civilian casualty report showing 227 people were killed, including children, and 525 were injured. But, officials warned, the "real figures are considerably higher."

Russian invasion of Ukraine Russian invasion of Ukraine | Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but more than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the U.N. says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend."Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."