Rush Limbaugh's Widow Remembers the Controversial Talk Show Host a Year After His Death

Kathryn Limbaugh was the one who announced his death last year on his daily radio show

From left: Kathryn and Rush Limbaugh when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump in 2020

A year after polarizing conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh's death from lung cancer, his widow, Kathryn, is remembering her late husband and — no surprise — sharing some of what he thinks about the country now.

Speaking to Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, the 45-year-old Kathryn reflected on Rush's life and legacy, saying that she felt he "always led us to believe that America's best days are ahead. He would say I'm just a voice on the radio, but he was so much more. I call him America's Winston Churchill."

Rush commanded an enormously popular and a deeply controversial career until he died, drawing millions to his daily radio show even as he was still regularly denounced by critics for a history of racist, misogynistic and inflammatory comments.

Kathryn, his fourth wife, was the one who announced his death last year, telling listeners on his show that February that her "wonderful husband" was "larger than life."

"I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting," Kathryn said at the time. "For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show. It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer."

Rush was diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2020. He died at the age of 70 about a year later.

At the time, Kathryn said she planned to continue some of Rush's work, such as expanding his children's book series.

Now, a year later, Kathryn tells Fox & Friends: "I'm doing well for the most part. It's been very difficult but knowing how many people are out there praying for me, praying for Rush, I very much think this was the nation's loss."

Describing her husband outside of the broadcasting world, Kathryn said he was a man of faith who was "always mentally engaged, whether it was watching a television program or reading his iPad. He always said that life is show prep and I think it was very much, in his case."

Still, she said her late husband would likely be angry at the current state of affairs in the country, given his conservative background.

"I think he would be rather furious," she said. "He would be upset with the United States not being as strong as it has been and should be. I know he would say it's not time to panic."

Rush Limbaugh, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh From left: Kathryn and Rush Limbaugh in 2008 | Credit: John Parra/WireImage

A pioneering radio host in the world of conservative media, Rush was well-known for making numerous provocative and insulting comments over the years, such as: comparing a teenaged Chelsea Clinton to a dog; mocking former President Barack Obama as "Barack the Magic Negro"; relishing the deaths of AIDS victims; and savaging women's activism, including calling a college student advocating for contraception a "slut."

He apologized for some of those remarks but stood by others. His audience remained loyal to his point of view 'til the end, with his radio show boasting about 15.5 million weekly listeners prior to his death.

