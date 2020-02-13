Days After Controversial Presidential Award, Rush Limbaugh Goes After Pete Buttigieg for Being Gay

Image zoom Pete Buttigieg (left) and Rush Limbaugh Spencer Platt/Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh this week had plenty to say about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg — giving him a mocking nickname and dismissing his chances against President Donald Trump based on his sexuality.

On Wednesday, about a week after Trump awarded him the nation’s highest civilian honor, Limbaugh, 69, took stock of the current Democratic presidential hopefuls during a segment of his radio show.

While taking aim at each of the candidates, Limbaugh put emphasis on how incumbent Trump would likely treat an openly gay opponent like Buttigieg, 38, on the trail to the 2020 presidential election in November.

Limbaugh referred to Buttigieg as “Booty Judge” and said Trump, 73, would probably “have fun” with the candidate for being publicly affectionate with his husband, Chasten.

“[The Democrats are] sitting there and they’re looking at Mayor Pete … gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage — and they’re saying, ‘Okay, how’s this going to look?’ ” Limbaugh said Wednesday on his show. “A … gay guy kissing his husband onstage next to ‘Mr. Man’ Donald Trump — what’s going to happen there?”

“A gay guy … loves kissing his husband on debate stages, can you see Trump have fun with that?” Limbaugh said.

He went on to say that American voters were “still not ready” to elect an LGBTQ candidate to the White House.

His provocative comments underline the backlash he faced after was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump at the 2020 State of the Union Address on Feb. 4.

Image zoom Chasten (left) and Pete Buttigieg Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

“They gotta be looking at that and they gotta be saying that despite all the great progress, and despite all the great ‘wokeness,’ and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America is still not ready to elect a gay-guy-kissing-his-husband-on-the-debate-stage president,” Limbaugh said on his show. “They have to be saying this, don’t they?”

He added: “There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do, Rush, get a gay guy kissing his husband onstage, you ram it down Trump’s throat and beat him in a general election.”

“Really?” he chuckling. “[I’m] having fun envisioning that.”

Image zoom From left: Rush Limbaugh and First Lady Melania Trump at the State of the Union MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Limbaugh received the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom one day after announcing that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

President Trump paused his State of the Union last week to announce he was awarding the medal to Limbaugh, whom he hailed as “beloved by millions.”

“Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said. “And Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Multiple public figures spoke out about the decision to bestow the honor on Limbaugh, given his controversial history.

“First of all, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is an extraordinarily sacred award. We’re talking about putting someone on the same level as Rosa Parks, for example, in terms of their contributions to American progress,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram. “Rush Limbaugh is a violent racist.”

Last week on The View, Buttigieg was asked how he would respond to a viral video of an Iowa voter who changed her mind about voting for him when she learned he was gay.

“Well, what I want her to know is that I’m running to be her president, too,” he said, as the audience clapped and cheered. “Of course, I wish she was able to see that my love is the same as her love for those that she cares about, that my marriage means as much to me as hers if she’s married.”