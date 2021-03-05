Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Caroline Speaks Out About Her Sexuality and Her Path to Polyamory

Caroline Rose Giuliani opens up about finding strength in being a "unicorn" or the third partner in sexual relationships with couples in an essay for Vanity Fair

Caroline Rose Giuliani is opening up about her sexuality and journey into polyamory.

In an essay for Vanity Fair published Thursday, Rudy Giuliani's daughter shared her experience as a unicorn — a woman who acts as the third partner for couples looking to have a threesome.

Caroline, 32, explains in the essay that she truly started to embrace her "curiosity, open-mindedness, and sense of adventure" after she started sleeping with couples.

"Finding the strength to explore these more complicated, passionate aspects of my personality became the key to harnessing my voice and creative spark, which in turn helped me better cope with depression, anxiety, and the lingering cognitive effects of adolescent anorexia," she wrote.

Caroline noted that in past relationships, she didn't feel fulfilled, but was unable to articulate what she was missing.

"At the time, I didn't fully understand what was missing from that relationship, but I did know that my partner loved me despite my weird wildness, while I yearned to be with someone who loved me because of it," she said of a previous monogamous relationship.

After that relationship, Caroline said she "immediately began to make up for lost time," and engaged in lots of sex and other forms of "unbridled self-discovery."

"Finding my wildness as an adult was much more peaceful—it was not reacting or crying out but intentionally searching," she continued, saying that she had known for some time that she was bisexual but hadn't yet explored that side of sexuality.

After dating a couple and having a threesome with them, Caroline said that her "heightened response to their energetic flow also started me on the path to identifying as pansexual, which feels more precise than bisexuality."

"I am attracted to people based on their presence and energy regardless of their biological sex, gender, or gender identity," she said.

Caroline acknowledged that her "open way of being" has resulted in her being "slut-shamed," but added that it has also caused her to realize she is "empathetic, radically open-minded, profoundly adventurous, and fiercely committed to telling stories that reduce the stigma surrounding sexuality and mental health—including this one, right now."

"Before I started living the unicorn life, I wouldn't have had the confidence to list those qualities or even feel certain that they are positive traits," she said.

Caroline concluded by saying she hopes by sharing her experiences, it will help shine light on misconceptions of polyamory.