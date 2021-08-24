Footage captured at the airport shows Giuliani eating soup, looking at an iPad, and grabbing bites of what appear to be brownies while taking breaks to shave his face

Twitter Users Mock Rudy Giuliani After the Former Mayor is Filmed Shaving at an Airport Restaurant

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was filmed shaving his face while seated in an airport restaurant this week, with the video amassing more than one million views in recent days.

The Independent reports that Twitter user Nick Weiss filmed the incident on Sunday while in the Delta One lounge at JFK airport, then sharing it to Instagram.

Other video captured by Weiss shows Giuliani eating soup, looking at an iPad, and grabbing bites of what appear to be brownies while taking breaks to shave his face.

As the video made the rounds, the 76-year-old Giuliani was blasted on social media for what actor Michael Rapaport called "disgusting" behavior in a strongly-worded tweet sharing the video.

"Rudy Giuliani shaving in a restaurant is the least embarrassing thing he has ever done," wrote iVOTE founder Ellen Kurz on Twitter.

Political commentator Keith Olbermann jokingly wrote that Giuliani "isn't shaving in an airport restaurant — he LIVES in an airport restaurant."

The once beloved mayor has in recent years engaged in a number of eyebrow-raising behaviors and suffered several high-profile gaffes, particularly in his time serving as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

In November 2020, while speaking at a press conference about the Trump campaign's attempts to overturn their election loss to Joe Biden, footage of Giuliani — who could be seen sweating profusely, to the point that his hair dye or some other coloring substance appeared to begin dripping down the sides of his face — went viral.

Giuliani was also the star of an infamous scene in 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat's teenage daughter, poses as a journalist interviewing Giuliani.

After their interview, Bakalova invites the politician into a hotel bedroom for a drink, and Giuliani is then seen leaning back onto a bed and appears to put his hand down the front of his pants. Giuliani has called the clip a "complete fabrication" and denied any inappropriate behavior.

Behind the scenes, his behavior allegedly made him few friends, even within the campaign.

In their book, I Alone Can Fix It, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker detail an incident in which aides to Trump allegedly tricked Giuliani into missing the majority of the former president's debate prep by telling him it was scheduled for later in the day.

"Aides told Giuliani they would be gathering at 2:00 p.m., though they were scheduled to start at noon. They had tricked Giuliani by giving him the wrong time," the book says.