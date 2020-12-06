Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19: He's 'Getting Great Care and Feeling Well,' Son Says

Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few weeks prior to President Donald Trump announcing his personal attorney's diagnosis

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump. announced that his personal attorney was diagnosed with COVID-19.

".@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus," Trump tweeted. "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"

Shortly after, Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, confirmed his father's diagnosis, tweeting: "My Dad @RudyGiuliani is resting, getting great care and feeling well. Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being."

The former New York City mayor, 76, has been traveling across the country, leading Trump's legal battle to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, in which President-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote. On Friday, California certified its presidential election results and officially appointed 55 electors for Biden and the Electoral College majority.

The Trump campaign's senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, also wished Giuliani a quick recovery, stating that the president's legal team would still be working on their baseless lawsuits.

"Prayers for Mayor @RudyGiuliani. He is a tough warrior! The Trump Legal Team will continue our important work to fight for election integrity!" she wrote. "We have a great team, along with able local counsel in each state. Our work won’t be affected and we press on. #CountAllLegalVotes."

Giuliani, who has often disregarded public health guidelines surrounding the coronavirus, is just the latest in Trump's orbit to test positive for the virus.

A few weeks ago, Giuliani's son Andrew announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Andrew joined the White House in 2017 to work in the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, according to The New York Times. His Twitter bio lists him now as a special assistant, which is a lower level title in the West Wing compared to senior aides.

Since October, the Trump administration has grappled with coronavirus outbreaks among its staff — something critics have said underlines how dismissively the president has treated the coronavirus.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, were diagnosed with the virus in early October and the president was hospitalized for three days. Several advisers were infected in the weeks and months following.