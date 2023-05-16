Rudy Giuliani Sued Over Sexual Harassment Allegations by Former Employee 

The 70-page complaint includes accusations that Giuliani forced the female staffer to have oral sex and intercourse on demand and wear bikinis or short shorts to work

Published on May 16, 2023 12:08 PM
Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Trump denied a report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and repeated his stance to only share his tax returns after an audit is finished.
Rudy Giuliani. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty

Rudy Giuliani is being sued by a former staffer for sexual harassment.

In a 70-page complaint filed in New York on Monday — and reviewed by PEOPLE — Noelle Dunphy accuses Donald Trump's former lawyer of forcing her to have oral sex and intercourse. The lawsuit also alleges Giuliani, 78, was selling presidential pardons for $2 million.

Dunphy is seeking $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The suit contains more bombshell accusations including that Giuliani "drank morning, noon, and night, and was frequently intoxicated, and therefore his behavior was always unpredictable."

Dunphy also alleges that the lawyer would go on "alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist and antisemitic remarks, which made the work environment unbearable."

According to Dunphy, when she was hired as Giuliani's Director of Business Development, he agreed to pay her a $1 million annual salary and represent her pro bono in an ongoing dispute with an abusive ex-partner. She said he stipulated that her position be kept "secret" and that her salary would be deferred, because of his "crazy" ex-wife watching his cash flow.

Noelle Dunphy attends Mommy's Heart Fall Soirée at Private Residence on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Noelle Dunphy. Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Dunphy agreed to the terms because "she viewed the job, the salary, and the free legal representation as being worth the wait."

The suit alleges that their relationship quickly turned abusive with Giuliani pushing for sexual favors soon after they started working together.

According to Dunphy, he "made clear that satisfying his sexual demands — which came virtually anytime, anywhere — was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation. Giuliani began requiring Ms. Dunphy to work at his home and out of hotel rooms," the suit states.

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

It's also noted that many of the interactions with Giuliani were recorded and several screenshots of text messages were included in the suit.

"Giuliani gave Ms. Dunphy permission to record her interactions with Giuliani anytime, anywhere, as well as Giuliani's interactions with others. Giuliani thereafter continually permitted and authorized Ms. Dunphy to make such recordings. He never asked her to stop recording any interaction. At times, Giuliani pressed 'record' himself on Ms. Dunphy's cell phone to record their conversations," according to the suit.

Dunphy alleges too that Giuliani preferred that the two work from his house or hotels so that "he could easily transition from work, to demanding sexual gratification, and back to work." She also says that the lawyer would demand she work "naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her."

RELATED VIDEO: Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Files Lawsuit Claiming He Hasn't Paid Her the $260K He Owes from Their Divorce

Giuliani allegedly began to be possessive of Dunphy and her time, according to the suit. She claims he "forbade her from seeing or talking on the phone with anyone without his approval," and would call her repeatedly and obsessively every day.

The suit includes the following call counts from Giuliani to Dunphy in February 2019: "34 calls on Feb. 1, 2019; 19 calls on Feb. 2, 2019; 44 calls on Feb. 5, 2019; 32 calls on Feb. 6, 2019; 28 calls on Feb. 7, 2019; 36 calls on Feb. 11, 2019; 50 calls on Feb. 12, 2019; 53 calls on Feb. 13, 2019; and 10 calls on February 14, 2019."

"Giuliani vehemently and completely denies the allegations in the complaint and plans to thoroughly defend against these allegations. This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion," a spokesperson for Giuliani said in a statement, according to ABC7 New York.

Representatives for Giuliani didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

