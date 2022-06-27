Man Arrested After Slapping Rudy Giuliani on the Back in Staten Island Supermarket

Rudy Giuliani compared the slap to a gunshot, explaining the man — identified as Daniel Gill — allegedly called him, "a f---ing scumbag?"

Rudy Giuliani visits "Cavuto" On FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on September 23, 2014 in New York City.

Rudy Giuliani visits "Cavuto" On FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on September 23, 2014 in New York City.

An employee at a ShopRite in Staten Island has been arrested after allegedly assaulting Rudy Giuliani on Sunday, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Video surveillance of the incident shared by outlets including the New York Post shows the man approaching the former mayor of New York City from behind and slapping him on the back. At the time, Giuliani appeared to be addressing a group of people.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The man has been identified by police as 39-year-old Daniel Gill, according to ABC 7 NY. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., NBC New York reported.

"All the sudden, I feel a shot on my back, like somebody shot me," Giuliani, 78, told The Curtis Sliwa Show of the alleged assault. "I went forward, but luckily I didn't fall down,' he said, adding that if were not in "pretty good shape," he would have "hit the ground and probably crack my skull."

He claimed in a Facebook Live Monday morning that the slap "hurt tremendously" and that he did not know what it was. "I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me," Giuliani said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In the clip, Gill continued to walk after touching Giuliani. He then appeared to verbally engaged with the ex-Trump lawyer.

Giuliani said in his Live the man called him "dirty curse words" that he could not repeat (he told the Post Gill called him "a f---ing scumbag").

"Then he turned around and said that I was a woman killer. 'You kill women. Your party kills women. You're one of the people who kills women,'" Giuliani said, hinting the man's words were likely in reference to the Supreme Court's Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "He might have made a reference to the word abortion in there, but mostly it was killing women."

"He kept cursing and wouldn't stop. He kept menacing and treating," Giuliana added. "So I said, 'Let's get him arrested. Let's make an example out of him. ... This has to stop, this idea that you attack people."

Gill was charged with second-degree assault, PEOPLE can confirm. Attorney info for Gill was not immediately available.

A representative for ShopRite told PEOPLE in a statement, "We are aware that an incident instigated by a store associate involving former Mayor Rudy Giuliani took place at our store on Staten Island on Sunday. Store security observed the incident, reacted swiftly and the police were notified. We have zero tolerance for aggression toward anyone."

Police told CBS2 that Giuliani was at the supermarket to campaign for his son Andrew Giuliani, a New York governor hopeful. In a statement on Twitter, Andrew, 36, wrote, "Innocent people are attacked in today's New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home."