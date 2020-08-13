Rudy Giuliani Slams Kamala Harris as Daughter Caroline Shares Picture with Her: 'Remove Trump'

"He knows and is fully comfortable with it and thinks I have a right to my opinion," Caroline Giuliani said in 2016 of her political differences with her dad

In the wake of the announcement earlier this week that Kamala Harris has been chosen by former Vice President Joe Biden to be his running mate, Caroline Giuliani is showing her support for the Democratic duo as her dad, Rudy Giuliani, speaks out against the California senator.

On Tuesday, Caroline, 31, backed Biden, 77, and his vice presidential pick, 55, in a social media post.

Caroline tweeted a photo of herself with Harris and wrote, "An excellent day for a repost from this bleeding 💙 of mine," alongside two hashtags — one supporting Biden and Harris and another that called for the removal of President Donald Trump.

Below her initial tweet, Caroline also shared a link to donate to Biden's campaign and wrote, "While there's some momentum here, a reminder to please donate to help start turning this shit around!! It's a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point."

Caroline has a history of backing Democratic candidates.

Briefly addressing her political differences with her dad, Caroline told Politico in 2016: "I love Hillary, I think she's by far the most qualified candidate that we've had in a long while. My dad knows. I was for Barack in 2012. He knows and is fully comfortable with it and thinks I have a right to my opinion."

Coincidentally, Caroline posted before her father, the president's attorney and ally, blasted Harris' record as a prosecutor during an appearance on Fox & Friends First on Wednesday.

The former New York City mayor, 76, described Harris to Fox News Wednesday as "the worst nightmare as a prosecutor," referring to her time where she served as a public prosecutor and district attorney in San Francisco before she became California's attorney general.

“She was, in some cases, overly lenient and other cases ridiculously strict, and in some cases looks like completely corrupt,” Rudy said on Fox News.

He also argued that in order to "impress the police," Harris "prosecuted 1,500 marijuana cases," echoing a similar criticism of Harris by some left-wing activists.

Harris, like other leading Democrats, has called for criminal justice reform, which has been a rare bipartisan priority for the Trump administration.

Her campaign website in the Democratic primary touted that "growing up with a stroller-eye view of the civil rights movement, her mother instilled in her the belief that justice was something you had to fight for."

"Our criminal justice system is deeply flawed, infected with bias, and in urgent need of reform," her website stated. "This isn’t something Kamala had to be taught, it’s something she’s always understood.

Biden announced Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation about who he would choose.

"I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate," he tweeted.

Harris is the first Black woman and first Indian-American on either major party's presidential ticket and is the fourth woman on a major presidential ticket, after Democratic vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in 2008 and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.