Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Makes a Cameo Video ... Opposing His Former Client?

Former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is keeping busy on Cameo, where he recently recorded a video in which he appeared to inadvertently endorse a case against one of his former clients.

New York magazine was the first to report on the 52-second video on Cameo, an app that allows users to pay celebrities to record a short, personalized message.

In it, the 76-year-old Giuliani praises activists who have campaigned against Derwick Associates, an energy firm founded by one of the former prosecutor and presidential candidates's reported clients, Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt.

Betancourt was investigated by the Justice Department during Donald Trump's administration in connection with a money laundering and bribery case — he denied wrongdoing — and Giuliani was hired to persuade prosecutors to show him leniency, according to Reuters and The New York Times.

In his recent Cameo video, addressing "Angus, Cesar, Orlando, Alek, Thor [and] Otto," — the names of journalists and anti-corruption activists who have reported critically on Derwick Associates, Guiliani begins the message by saying:

"This is Rudy Giuliani, and the message they want me to deliver is: The employees and the field staff of Derwick Associates want to thank you for your honesty and devotion, that you have fought for them for years and that — um — you're very, very exceptionally dedicated."

The video continues with Giuliani noting how kind the message is and how he wishes someone would send a similar one to himself. (It would not be the first time a noted personality had been paid on Cameo to unwittingly mock themselves.)

"Well, that's a nice thing," Giuliani says in the video. "I really wish somebody would send me a message like that! I think you can be very, very proud of it. It sounds like it comes from the heart, and it comes from having done very hard work. I wish I knew more about it, I could say more, but that's the message they gave me to deliver to you. And, again, I congratulate you on having done such fine work for the people that appreciate you so much!"

Rudolph Giuliani Rudy Giuliani | Credit: Anthony Devlin/Getty

Giuliani has had a number of controversies and gaffes in recent years, particularly during his time serving as the personal attorney for former President Trump.

Earlier this year his home and office were raided by federal agents during an investigation into his work in Ukraine.

"Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can demonstrate that his conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical," his lawyer said in a statement after the raid, according to the Associated Press.

Elsewhere, Giuliani's erratic personal behavior has raised eyebrows.

In November 2020, while speaking at a press conference about the Trump campaign's attempts to overturn their election loss to Joe Biden, he could be seen sweating profusely, to the point that hair dye appeared to begin dripping down the sides of his face. Footage of the press conference quickly went viral.

The attorney was also the star of an infamous scene in 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which he appears to put his hand down the front of his pants while leaning back onto a bed near actress Maria Bakalova, who was in character as Borat's teenage daughter. Giuliani called the clip a "complete fabrication" and denied any inappropriate behavior.

And last month, Giuliani was filmed shaving his face while seated in an airport restaurant.