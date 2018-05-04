Rudy Giuliani Says Jared Kushner Is 'Disposable,' but Offers to Protect Ivanka Trump 'with a Lance'

Rudy Giuliani sent jaws dropping to the floor this week when he unexpectedly confirmed that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for the hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

But turns out that wasn’t the only bombshell the former New York City mayor dropped on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday night.

Giuliani, 73, who recently joined Trump’s legal team, also made a shockingly bold declaration about the president’s son-in-law and White House advisor, Jared Kushner — dismissing him as “disposable.”

The former federal prosecutor was speaking to Hannity about special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and warned that Mueller’s team should stay away from Ivanka Trump as rumors swirl that they could turn their focus toward the president’s daughter.

Giuliani even offered to take matters into his own hands should they decide to search her offices.

“Ivanka Trump? I think I would get on my charger and go right into … their offices with a lance if they go after Ivanka,” he said per CNBC, adding that “the whole country will turn on” him if he targets the president’s daughter.”

But Giuliani didn’t feel the need to stand up so forcefully for Kushner.

“Jared is a fine man, you know that,” he said, while notably adding. “Men are disposable.”

“But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on,” he also said.

Although Giuliani’s comments this week have reportedly raised eyebrows within the administration — and prompted President Trump to shockingly confirm for the first time that he reimbursed Cohen for the Daniels payout, even as he continues to deny they had a sexual relationship — the commander in chief appeared to come to Giuliani’s defense while speaking to reporters Friday morning.

“Rudy is a great guy… he’s working hard, learning the subject matter,” he said, while later adding that “he’ll get his facts straight.”