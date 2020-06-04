Rudy Giuliani Has Heated On-Air Exchange with Piers Morgan: 'You Sound Completely Barking Mad'

Host Piers Morgan called Rudy Giuliani "abusive" and "deranged" as the politician defended President Donald Trump's controversial response to the protests

Rudy Giuliani engaged in a fiery back-and-forth with Piers Morgan during a television interview this week.

Amid the demonstrations in Minneapolis and around the country over the killing of George Floyd, Trump, 73, wrote on Twitter last Friday that the more violent protesters were "thugs" who were "dishonoring the memory of George Floyd." He added — to the alarm of many — "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Giuliani stood by Trump's message, claiming that he meant that violence begets violence. He said media bias is what has led to criticism of Trump, which host Morgan, 55, fired back at.

"Oh, stop banging on about left-wing journalism, Rudy," said Morgan. "... I've written more fairly about Donald Trump than anybody."

The two then argued on-air about who was talking over the other, with Giuliani accusing Morgan of "lying to people." Responded Morgan: "I'm not lying — I'm quoting directly what the president said."

Minutes later, Giuliani ranted that Morgan is a "phony," to which the commentator simply asked, "What happened to you, Rudy?"

"Nothing happened to me at all, except watching how much you people lie and distort," said Giuliani. "You are disgraceful."

Image zoom Piers Morgan and Rudy Giuliani Frazer Harrison/Getty; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

"You know what, Rudy? You used to be one of the most respected and revered people in America, if not the world. You were someone we looked up to —," began Morgan, when Giuliani interjected, "Oh, who wants to listen to you Piers? I mean, really? You can say anything you want, 'cause I have no respect for you."

By the end of the appearance, Giuliani began shouting about a "phony political narrative" against Trump, insisting that the "interview is over, as far as I'm concerned."

"You sound completely barking mad, do you know that?" Morgan said, to which Giuliani said, "No, I don't."

Giuliani did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the rest of the footage, Giuliani continued to bash Morgan, claiming that he lost his CNN talk show in 2014 because of bad ratings. Giuliani also seemed to be heard saying Morgan "f---ed up." Morgan apologized for the language, as Giuliani insisted he didn't use profanity.

"When I used to interview you, you were an intelligent, reasonable man, and you've gone completely mad and you sound deranged," said Morgan. "You're abusive, and it's really sad to see what's happened to you."

Giuliani said he wouldn't have any respect for Morgan after the interview, with the show's co-host Susanna Reid stepping in to shut down the personal attacks.

The portion of the broadcast ended with the former New York City mayor calling the anchors liars for saying he used profanity on-air — a point of contention that Morgan cleared up on Twitter afterward.